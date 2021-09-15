First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

