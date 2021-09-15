First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,011. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

