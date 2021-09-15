First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

