First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 880 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

VRRM opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

