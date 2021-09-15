First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 481 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

