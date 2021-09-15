First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,222 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

