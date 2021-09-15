First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $178,000 Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

