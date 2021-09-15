First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 201 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

