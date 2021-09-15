First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

