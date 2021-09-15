First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 2,500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,587. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

