First Bank & Trust Sells 1,441 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $239,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INT stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

