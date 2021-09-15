First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.73

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 320834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,120,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,842,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

