Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 15th

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Finch Therapeutics Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

