Financial Contrast: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -38.38% -59.81% -19.77% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 9.22 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -21.02 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.