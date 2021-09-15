Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.26. 41,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,974. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

