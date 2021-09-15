Financial Architects Inc Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 2.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

ZM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

