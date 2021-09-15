Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.