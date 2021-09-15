Financial Architects Inc Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,419. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

