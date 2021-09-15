Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.52

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,281 ($29.80) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,413.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

