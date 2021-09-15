Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 428 ($5.59).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 343.60 ($4.49) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

