FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. FCCC has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

