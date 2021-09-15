Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FURCF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

