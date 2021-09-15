Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $36.98 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $36.98 million and $1.14 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

