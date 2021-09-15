Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE:XTC traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,563. The company has a market capitalization of C$396.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.49.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.