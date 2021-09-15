Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVVTY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

