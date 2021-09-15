EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $141.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 252,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

