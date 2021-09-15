Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of ERRFY stock remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

