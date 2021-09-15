Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Eurocell stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.17. The stock has a market cap of £309.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECEL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

