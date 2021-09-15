Ethic Inc. Purchases 20,703 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

