Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,438 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

