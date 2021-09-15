Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.