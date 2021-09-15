Ethic Inc. Acquires 22,908 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

