Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

