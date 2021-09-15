Ethic Inc. Acquires 22,228 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

