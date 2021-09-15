Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,293 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Clorox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

