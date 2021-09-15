Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

