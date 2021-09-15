Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $88.66.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
