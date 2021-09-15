Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

