Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -153.87 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

