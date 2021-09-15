Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $24,293,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

