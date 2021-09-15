Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

