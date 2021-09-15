Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Avient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Avient by 29.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

