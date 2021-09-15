Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,975 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

