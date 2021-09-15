Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 327,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 964,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies for treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

