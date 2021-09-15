Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELEZY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Endesa has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

