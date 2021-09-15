Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 8.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 502.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The Timken stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

