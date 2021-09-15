Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.