Empirical Finance LLC Invests $894,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

