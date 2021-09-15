Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 70.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 511,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.