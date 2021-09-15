Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

