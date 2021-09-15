Ellipsis (EPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.75 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $223.32 million and $56.75 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00149568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00805193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 446,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 335,480,066 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

